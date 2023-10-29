Hundreds of families run together at Camden Yards to raise awareness for organ donations

BALTIMORE - Infinite Legacy's 15th Annual Donate Life Family Fun Run brought hundreds of families together at Camden Yards to celebrate the lifesaving gift of organ and tissue donation.

"This is just our way to honor him every year," said Johan Abdolahi, the wife of an organ donor.

The Abdolahi family ran for Amir, who died unexpectedly more than six years ago. A source of hope for his family is knowing Amir saved many lives as an organ, eye and tissue donor.

"The simplest thing to do, you know, is to help other families," said Johan.

For the seventh year in a row, each of his loved ones proudly participates in Infinite Life's Donate Life Family Fun Run to honor Amir.

"You know, you can help up to eight people being an organ donor and up to like 72 with tissue," said Johan.

Living donors, donor families, transplant recipients and supporters come out to this race each year to honor donor heroes like Amir and to raise awareness.

"The mission is to make sure that people like me —over 100,000 people in this country are waiting for organs right now," said Jay Herzong, an organ recipient. "We come together as one group, and we learn to love each other and run together and talk to each other."

"Take it one day at a time, it's a big community. There's help out there and you know, always honor your loved one," said Johan.

In addition to the race, there was a photo booth, food trucks, mascots, face painting, vendor booths, on-stage ceremonies, and more.

To learn more about organ and tissue donation and register to be a donor, visit infinitelegacy.org.