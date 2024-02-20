Humane Society of Harford County calls for help as dog intakes 'overwhelm' shelter

BALTIMORE -- The Humane Society of Harford County said its shelter is overwhelmed after taking in dozens of dogs last week and is calling for adoptions and fosters to make room for new arrivals.

Of the 34 dogs taken in last week, the organization said 17 were seized Thursday by Harford County Animal Control as part of an investigation. The 17 dogs may be with the shelter for months.

"We were already close to capacity last week when we got the call that almost two dozen dogs would be brought to us the following day," Bob Citrullo, the organization's executive director, said in a statement. "All of these animals are part of an investigation, which means we will be caring for them for at least the next few weeks, but it could become months while things are sorted out."

The shelter said it has several initiatives to increase adoptions:

Waived adoption fees for first responders as part of the Hometown Heroes program

Adoption fees waived for senior citizens who adopt a senior pet

Adopters who choose an animal who's been at the shelter for over 4 months get a free bag of food and 3 months of flea, tick and heartworm preventative, a package that's valued at $150

Find the Humane Society of Harford County at 2208 Connolly Road in Fallston, or meet featured animals on its website.

The shelter is open to the public Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.