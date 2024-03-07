Howard University students use 'alternative' Spring Break to mentor Baltimore youth

BALTIMORE - Some Howard University students are enjoying a different type of Spring Break this year.

They are mingling and mentoring this week at Baltimore's Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School.

The alternative Spring Break has been inspiring for not only the children but the Howard University students as well.

This program helps middle school students prepare for college life.

"Not only has this benefitted students but it has benefitted me," a Morgan student said. "It has given me more motivation because I know, in college and being successful, I not only help myself but I give others inspiration to keep going."

The alternative Spring Break ends on Friday.