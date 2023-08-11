Watch CBS News
Howard County water main break leaves hundreds of homes without water

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Howard County officials have notified over 100 residents that they will be without water until late tonight or early tomorrow.

County officials said they need time to repair a water main break that occurred on Old Scaggsville Road near Cresthill Court.

The water main break has had an impact on 125 homes on Ashberry Court, Castlerock Court, Cresthill Court., and Evermore Court, according to county officials.

Howard County officials estimate that it will take 8 to 12 hours to repair the damage.

First published on August 11, 2023 / 5:09 PM

