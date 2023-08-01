Howard County seeks applicants for Equal Business Opportunity Commission

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is looking for minority business owners, women business owners or business owners with a disability who want to serve on the county's Equal Business Opportunity Commission.

The commission is comprised of 10 people who are tasked with helping the county purchase goods and services from Minority Business Enterprises, Women Business Enterprises and Disabled Business Enterprises, according to county officials.

The procurement process is in keeping with Howard County's Equal Business Opportunity Program, which aims to create a diverse and inclusive business environment, county officials said.

The program stipulates that 20% of the total dollar amount of all contracts in Howard County be directly awarded to the three enterprises, according to Howard County's website.

Those contracts include consulting services, construction, professional services, and other goods and services, according to the website.

Commission applicants must be Howard County residents and meet the minority business, women business, or disability-owned business criteria, county officials said.

Additionally, applicants must be able to attend the commission meetings, which are held the first Tuesday of every other month, according to county officials.

Meetings take place in a hybrid format where members are allowed to attend virtually or in person, county officials said.

Interested applicants can complete an application online. They must select "Equal Business Opportunity Commission" in the form, according to county officials.

The deadline to apply for a seat on the commission is August 18.