Howard County school officials reveal new schedule for upcoming school year

BALTIMORE -- The Howard County Board of Education has modified its 2023–2024 academic calendar and approved its 2024–2025 academic calendar to accommodate scheduling conflicts, according to school officials.

The modifications were made to accommodate a conflict with the annual Howard County Public School System New Educators Orientation meeting in August 2023, school officials said.

Also, the Maryland 2024 Primary Election Day was moved to April 23, 2024, which was after the school system's original calendar was approved, so the board had to make an adjustment for that, too, according to school officials.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott appealed to the state to move Election Day due to a conflict with the first day of the Passover holiday back in February.

Due to uncertainty surrounding Election Day, the board had refrained from adding that day to its 2023–2024 academic calendar, school officials said.

As a result, the board has extended the school year to June 11, 2024, so that no additional days will need to be added to the school year, according to school officials.

The following school year changes have been made:

The first day for students is Monday, Aug. 26, 2024.

Schools will be closed for students for winter break from Dec. 23, 2024, through Jan. 1, 2025.

Spring break will be from April 14-21, 2025.

The last day of school for students is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

The updated 2023-2024 calendar is available on the HCPSS website. The 2024-2025 proposed calendar that was adopted by the board is available on the BoardDocs website, according to school officials.