Howard County Public School supporters stand up against potential budget cuts

ELLICOTT CITY - More than a dozen members of a trade union stood in solidarity with the Local 1899 president who spoke before members of the Board of Education in Howard County to rally against job cuts.

Although the budget for Fiscal Year 2025 was not on the agenda during the meeting, the union's appointment with the board comes as the proposal works through the process of finalization.

In total, the Howard County Public Schools states the proposed budget calls for a reduction of about 224 positions. More than 59% of the total would be school-based staff.

"We're asking you to feel something for the humans that you're going to unemploy," union member Daniel Boon said. "Find the money."

The Local 1899 represents workers in the public school system's warehouse, custodial, maintenance, grounds and certain IT staff.

According to its president Robert Coleman, some of their positions are on the chopping block as it stands now.

"I want them to pray for the employees that are being laid off and hopefully, we can come to a resolution," Coleman said.

The budget proposal also states there could be reductions in several areas for elementary school students, including gifted and talented teachers and a section of music: strings.

Once the county council adopts its budget and it is approved by the local government, the BOE will reconvene to make any changes that may be necessary based on the final funding from the county.