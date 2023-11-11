Howard County Police: Two-car collision in Elkridge leaves one man dead, three people injured

BALTIMORE -- One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Elkridge on Saturday, according to Howard County Police.

The fatal collision occurred on Washington Boulevard near Troy Hill Drive at 11:14 p.m., police said.

That's where the man who had been traveling south on Washington Boulevard decided to make a U-turn in his 2016 Hyundai Elantra, according to authorities.

While attempting to make the U-turn, the man was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue, which had been traveling south on Washington Boulevard, too, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the site of the crash. There were three people in the other vehicle, and they were all taken to Saint Agnes Hospital to receive treatment for their non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Part of Washington Boulevard was closed for three hours following the crash, police said.