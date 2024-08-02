Howard County police investigate overnight crash that killed a woman in Columbia

Artscape begins today, the intense heat continues and more top stories

BALTIMORE-- Howard County police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Friday morning on Route 32 in Columbia.

According to a release, around 2:20 a.m. a 2013 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Route 32 when it struck the slow shoulder guard rail, crossed over three lanes of Route 32, and hit the concrete barrier on the opposite side.

A 2023 Honda HR-V that was also traveling westbound on Route 32 then struck the vehicle.

Police stated, the driver of the Ford Explorer was an adult female. She was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she was pronounced dead. The driver and passenger inside of the Honda HR-V were not injured.

Route 32, westbound from I-95, was closed for approximately three hours overnight, according to a release.

This incident remains under investigation.