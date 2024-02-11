Howard County Police investigate homicide and related pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

BALTIMORE - Howard County Police believe a man killed a woman in his home and was then struck and killed by a car in Laurel Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 7p.m. to the 11200 block of Chaucers Ridge Court where a woman was pronounced dead. Minutes later, a man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Route 29 in the area of Old Columbia Road.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Investigators believe the man took off from the home where the woman was killed and ran onto Route 29 where he was struck by a vehicle.

No other information was available.