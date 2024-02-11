Watch CBS News
Local News

Howard County Police investigate homicide and related pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Vic Carter has your Sunday evening news update (2/11/2024)
Vic Carter has your Sunday evening news update (2/11/2024) 01:47

BALTIMORE - Howard County Police believe a man killed a woman in his home and was then struck and killed by a car in Laurel Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 7p.m. to the 11200 block of Chaucers Ridge Court where a woman was pronounced dead. Minutes later, a man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Route 29 in the area of Old Columbia Road.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Investigators believe the man took off from the home where the woman was killed and ran onto Route 29 where he was struck by a vehicle.

No other information was available.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 10:23 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.