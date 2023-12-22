Howard County offers residents holiday tree disposal with 'Merry Mulch' program

BALTIMORE -- Howard County's' Bureau of Environmental Services is offering free holiday tree recycling options to county residents.

The free service is available between Dec. 26 and Jan. 20. County residents can drop off their trees at one of several locations during business hours with the exception of the Alpha Ridge Landfill location, which is open on Saturday, too, according to county officials.

Clarksville: Kendall Hardware, 12260 Clarksville Pike

Columbia: Cedar Lane Park, 5081 Cedar Lane

Elkridge: Rockburn Branch Park (East), 5400 Landing Road

Ellicott City: Old Circuit Court parking lot on upper Court House Drive (just past Ellicott Mills Drive, on the right)

Clarks Ace Hardware, 10325 Baltimore National Pike

Highland: Schooley Mill Park, 12975 Hall Shop Road

Marriottsville: Alpha Ridge Landfill Wood Waste Area, 2350 Marriottsville Road (open Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Savage: Savage Park, 8400 Fair Street

Woodbine: Western Regional Park, 14800 Carrs Mill Road

Holiday trees must be cut into less than four-foot pieces and tied but not bagged. Each bundle of tree material must weigh less than 40 pounds.

All the trees will be taken to the Composting Facility at Alpha Ridge Landfill and recycled into compost and mulch, county officials said.

Howard County residents with curbside yard trim collection services can set their holiday trees out on yard trim day for collection through Jan. 19.

All tinsel, garland, ornaments, lights, tree stands, plastic bags, etc., must be removed prior to disposing of the tree, according to county officials.

Howard County officials have been disposing of Christmas trees through the program since 1993.