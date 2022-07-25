Speeding suspected in Howard County crash that killed 12-year-old driver

BALTIMORE -- A crash in Columbia that killed a 12-year-old driver over the weekend is under investigation.

Josseline Molina-Rivas was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla that veered off the road and struck a tree early Sunday morning, Howard County Police said. She died at the scene.

A passenger, 36-year-old Mario Arturo-Artiga, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he is listed in serious condition, police said.

The crash happened about 2 a.m. Sunday near Broken Land Parkway and Cradlerock Way.

Police said the Corolla was heading south on Broken Land Parkway when, for reasons that remain unclear, it left the road and collided with a tree.

It is believed that speed might have contributed to the crash, according to police, but it is not clear whether alcohol or drugs may have played a role.

After tracking down the car's registered owner, investigators learned that the passenger and driver live in the same apartment but are not related, police said.

It was not immediately clear Monday why the pair were out on the road at 2 a.m. or why the 12-year-old was driving.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly crash remain under investigation.