Howard County makes "H20 buffalo" available to residents without power
BALTIMORE -- Howard County is offering its residents without power the opportunity to obtain water from its "H20 buffalo" on Wednesday.
The H2O buffalo will be stationed at a parking lot in the 2400 block of Roxbury Mills Road, which is in Cooksville, Maryland, according to Howard County officials.
The water station will be available between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Howard County officials said.
Residents must bring their own containers for the water, according to Howard County officials.
