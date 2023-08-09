Howard County makes "H20 buffalo" available to residents without power

BALTIMORE -- Howard County is offering its residents without power the opportunity to obtain water from its "H20 buffalo" on Wednesday.

The H2O buffalo will be stationed at a parking lot in the 2400 block of Roxbury Mills Road, which is in Cooksville, Maryland, according to Howard County officials.

The water station will be available between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Howard County officials said.

Residents must bring their own containers for the water, according to Howard County officials.