Watch CBS News
Local News

Howard County makes "H20 buffalo" available to residents without power

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Howard County is offering its residents without power the opportunity to obtain water from its "H20 buffalo" on Wednesday.

The H2O buffalo will be stationed at a parking lot in the 2400 block of Roxbury Mills Road, which is in Cooksville, Maryland, according to Howard County officials.

The water station will be available between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Howard County officials said.

Residents must bring their own containers for the water, according to Howard County officials.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 8:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.