Howard County leaders discuss remedying bus issues, superintendent search

BALTIMORE - The Howard County Board of Education and the Howard County Council on Monday discussed the future of the school district.

Two big topics were transportation and the search for a new superintendent, while working together to find solutions.

"It's no secret, and I am going to state it one more time, that I was extremely disappointed with the start of the school year," said Howard County Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano, who will retire from the district effective January 10, 2024.

To start the school year, more than 2,000 students were left without transportation. The newly contracted bussing company Zum was unable to cover 54 routes because of driver shortages and other logistical issues.

Those disruptions impacted parents like Natalie Strand, whose children are in fourth and sixth grade.

"It was frustrating that in a county like this, we were dealing with logistical issues like bussing," Strand said.

Martirano said most issues have been remedied.

"We have since then worked out all those challenges and we are continuing those efforts," Martirano said. "It's an ongoing process."

The district adjusted school start times, added additional bus routes, and focused heavily on recruiting bus drivers.

"Every day we are recruiting and working to retain our bus drivers, and right now we are 100 percent, and even have some drivers on the bench right now."

"It will be great to know that there is a consistency in the drivers, and to know that there are subs hopefully, that are local to take our kids," Strand said.

Also addressed was Martirano's retirement next month after seven years with the county.

"It is now time to look forward to doing different things with my life and I am thrilled with my tenor," Martirano said.

The Board of Education is now moving forward with the process of selecting a new superintendent by soliciting input from an outside search firm and the community.

"We want someone who is going to reflect the values of our community and what is important to most of our families," said Jennifer Swickard Mallo, Howard County Board of Education chair.

The Howard County School district will appoint an interim superintendent on Thursday, followed by a nationwide search for a permanent superintendent who will begin in July 2024.