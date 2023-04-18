Howard County Executive Calvin Ball reveals 2024 operating budget proposal

BALTIMORE — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball revealed his proposed $2.6 billion Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) operating budget Monday, a 6.6% increase from the previous year.

The budget features historic funding for public education and significant investments in public safety, health care services, housing, and economic development.

"Our bold vision for community investment includes historic funding for education, ensuring that our school system continues to deliver an excellent education for all while advancing the transformational goals established in the state Blueprint for Maryland's Future," said Ball. "Moreover, this budget provides sustained funding to keep every member of our community safe, supported, and strong through investments in public safety, housing, environmental protection, transportation, and more."

For the second year in a row, funding for the Howard County Public School System exceeds $1 billion, a 7% increase over FY23.

The budget also includes a $46.4 million investment to fully fund the negotiated salary increases for educators and school personnel, $7.5 million for retiree health benefits, and $300,000 for a new program to assist educators in repaying their student loans.

Howard Community College will receive a proposed $2 million increase, the second-highest in at least 15 years. The Howard County Library System is set to receive a proposed $1.2 million funding increase, also the second-largest in at least 15 years.

Regarding public safety, the budget includes an $8.6 million increase for the Howard County Police Department for salary adjustments and increased safety investments, and a $2.4 million funding increase to create 26 new firefighter trainee positions.

The spending plan dedicates $1 million to support the creation of a new Behavioral Health Unit at Howard County General Hospital, $1 million for Sheppard Pratt to support behavioral health initiatives, and $500,000 for Tuerk House to expand transitional housing for women and children in Howard County.

The budget proposes an historic $10 million investment in the Housing Opportunities Trust Fund to support housing needs across the county. Additionally, the County's Homeownership and Housing Rehabilitation Programs will receive $6.5 million, and $1 million is dedicated to Rental Assistance.

The plan also allocates $12.6 million in operating grants to various nonprofits and $2 million in funding for pandemic relief efforts. It also includes $402,000 dedicated to a county disparity study to ensure fair access for minority and women-owned businesses.