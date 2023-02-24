Howard County Board of Education adopts new hours for high school students

BALTIMORE -- High school students in Howard County will get to sleep in a little later during the next school year.

That's because the Howard County Board of Education has decided to adjust the school start times for the 2023-2024 school year, according to a statement by the Howard County Public School System.

The board announced the adoption of new school hours during a meeting on Thursday, school officials said.

The new start times will go into effect on Aug. 28, 2023, according to school officials. They will be implemented in tiers, school officials said.

Schools in Tier 1 will begin at 8:00 a.m. and dismiss at 2:45 p.m. These include all 13 high schools, several middle schools, Cedar Lane School and Homewood Center.

Schools in Tier 2 will begin at 8:40 a.m. These include a combination of middle and elementary schools with middle schools dismissing at 3:25 p.m. and elementary schools dismissing at 3:10 p.m.

Schools in Tier 3 will begin at 9:15 a.m. and dismiss at 3:45 p.m. These include the remainder of elementary schools.

The new schedule is years in the making. The Board of Education directed the superintendent to review and evaluate school start times in April 2021, school officials said.

Most high schools in Howard County currently start classes at 7:25 a.m. and release students from their classes at 2:10 p.m., according to the Howard County Public School System's website.

To implement the new school start times, school officials will need to navigate "significant coordination" with "external partners such as Columbia Association and Howard County Government agencies," according to the statement.

Families with students who qualify for bus transportation will be required to request bus transportation through the Mandatory Transportation Registration Program, which is expected to be available in early spring.