Howard County announces new Student Rental Subsidy Program

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has announced the launch of a new pilot Student Rental Subsidy Program to help Howard Community College Students secure housing.

The program will help HCC student find and rent an apartment in Howard County, offering a rent subsidy to ease the financial burden for student during their academic journey.

Ball announced the program in October 2023, as part of the Housing Opportunities Meant for Everyone initiative. Through the initiative, the county has provided $1 million in funding to launch the program.

The program will be administered by the Columbia Housing Center.

"Howard County residents are currently feeling the direct impacts of our local, regional, and national housing crisis. One of our most impacted groups are our students, and there is no better time than right now to ensure they have access to affordable and quality rental units," Ball said. "Thanks to our efforts through our HOME initiative, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure all our residents are afforded the opportunity to pursue their higher educational dreams, while holding on to the comfort of knowing they have a roof over their head and a place to call home."



The program is open to HCC students who have been referred to CHC by the community college's Office of Financial Aid Services and who already have a rental agreement in place or need help finding housing near HCC, the county said.

Eligibility Requirements:

• Be current HCC students enrolled in both the fall and spring semesters and must carry a minimum of six credits per semester;

• Have an annual family household income less than 60 percent of the area median income (see chart) for Howard County as defined by DHCD

• Remain in good academic standing with HCC and be eligible for financial assistance based on their FAFSA application

• Complete two hours of renter education with CHC.