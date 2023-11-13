Howard Co. Executive Calvin Ball won't run to replace Maryland Congressman John Sarbanes

BALTIMORE - Howard County Executive Calvin Ball says he will not be running to fill Maryland congressman John Sarbanes seat during next year's election.

Sarbanes represents Maryland's District Three which covers Howard County as well as parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties.

Full statement: pic.twitter.com/bfv3BhMnJg — Calvin Ball (@CalvinBallTeam) November 13, 2023

Ball said after considering a potential run, that he decided against it.

"I am truly humbled and honored by the countless people in Howard County and across Maryland who have encouraged me to run for Congress following the retirement of my good friend Congressman John Sarbanes," Ball said. "For the last five years, it has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your Howard County Executive. Together, we rejected the weak, failed policies of the past to lead our region into the future with a vision of hope, optimism, and shared prosperity."

Last month, Sarbanes announced he would not seek re-election after 18 years on the Hill.