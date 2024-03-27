How will the Key Bridge collapse impact the supply chain? Dozens of ships left in limbo

How will the Key Bridge collapse impact the supply chain? Dozens of ships left in limbo

How will the Key Bridge collapse impact the supply chain? Dozens of ships left in limbo

BALTIMORE - The shipping channel is shutdown in and out of the Port of Baltimore and one of the nation's largest ports.

It's a ripple effect that impacts those in Baltimore and across the world.

Federal officials say there are several ships stuck on the Harbor side and are unable to leave with another dozen anchored in the Chesapeake Bay unable to proceed to the port.

"Right now we've gotten ocean shippers, the other ports, and the cargo owners all working to figure out where to divert the ships that were headed that way," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

Supply chain experts say many ships will have to be redirected to other East Coast ports, such as Brunswick, Georgia, Newark, New Jersey and Norfolk, Virginia, where Carnival cruise line is sending its Baltimore-based cruise currently out at sea and due to return Sunday.

The Port of Baltimore is one of three ports along the East Coast that are at least 50 feet deep and can handle large ships like the Dali.

The Port of Baltimore is the United States' busiest port for cars, trucks and sugar, and handled more than $80 billion in goods last year and employs more than 15,000.

"We're seeing the highest growth rate in decades," said President Biden while visiting the Port of Baltimore in 2021 to tout his infrastructure bill.

WJZ was granted exclusive access to the port in 2022 as the nation grappled with a supply chain crisis.

Johns Hopkins Business analyst Tinlong Dai says the short-term disruptions will be felt, but he's confident in the port's long-term health.

"The supply chain has evolved to today's codes," Dai said. "It's very bent. It's very flexible. We've already seen a lot of re-routing happening."

State officials say the port is responsible for $3.3 billion in personal income and nearly $400 million in tax revenues.

State Senate President Bill Ferguson said he's working on an emergency bill to "provide income replacement for workers impacted."

Last year, the Port of Baltimore brought in more than 52 million tons of cargo, a record, as the nation grew more and more dependable on Baltimore.

Port officials stress that vessel traffic is suspended until further notice.