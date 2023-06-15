How to keep your kids eating healthy through the summer fun

How to keep your kids eating healthy through the summer fun

How to keep your kids eating healthy through the summer fun

BALTIMORE -- Your summer plans likely include indulging in picnics, cookouts and days of eating at the pool and beach.

But how do you keep your kids eating healthy through it all?

While it's tempting to just let your kids eat whatever they want while they're home from school, parents you should still have some rules, health experts say.

Summer is the time to be more stringent with the kids about healthy eating, experts say, with the hope being that these healthy habits will carry on.

Since there's more downtime and children tend to be less active with more opportunities for snacking, it can lead to weight gain.

And get this -- topping the list of Healthline's unhealthiest junk foods in America is one of the ultimate morning convenience foods: Pop-Tarts.

"They have a lot of a lot of added sugar in them," said Jessica DeCostole, a registered dietician and nutritionist at Greater Baltimore Medical Center. "And there is typically not a lot of protein in those types of foods. And so it doesn't really keep anyone, the adult or the child, whoever's eating them full."

Instead, DeCostole recommends reaching for a more nutritious and filling breakfast item.

"Ideally you want your kids' meals and especially the snacks to have a combination of macronutrients really, some fat, some protein, and some fiber," she said.

It's also a good idea to have an area in the fridge or pantry where kids can easily access healthy, pre-portioned snacks.

Snacks like pre-packaged cheese, greek yogurt, or even little fruit cups if you have the time to make them. In the pantry there are options for different bars, or popcorn.

And be aware of the sugar count.

"Aim for most foods, especially the snack foods, that are going to be below 7 grams of added sugar," DeCostole said.

The nutritionist said it's okay to let kids have their summer treats, but in moderation.