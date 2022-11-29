How to contribute to Giving Tuesday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- After shop-shop-shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the season of giving truly kicks off with Giving Tuesday.

Here are some ways to give back in the Baltimore area:

The Baltimore Orioles partnered with Care First to bring an online auction that features game-worn jerseys and more sports memorabilia. Proceeds will benefit The Food Project Baltimore.

Bidding opened Tuesday and closes Sunday Dec. 4 at 10 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens' Food and Fun Drive is a partnership with the Maryland Food Bank to support COVID-19 relief efforts and combat food insecurity in Maryland.

The team is collecting funds through Sunday's game at Denver. You can donate by calling 443-297-5085, texting H-U-N-G-E-R to 31996, or by clicking the link above.

The Maryland SPCA said it needs an X-ray machine in the shelter, which is a $75,000 expense. With $40,000 raised by its volunteers, the organization is seeking another $35,000 donation to care for the animals.

Donors can make a one-time gift, or opt for monthly contributions.

Tuesday's the last day of Maryland's Boop-a-Thon fundraiser, which supports animal ambassadors at the zoo in Baltimore. The ambassadors, over 60 animals, represent their species outside of the zoo at various events.

Donors can choose to pay for specific items like food, veterinary care and staffing, or make a gift for "all of the things."

The Enoch Pratt Free Library said making a gift to them could help support programs like "Social Worker in the Library and other community-centered programs.

While public funding pays for a portion of the library's expenses, Pratt depends on donations to keep many of its services free.

Baltimore Safe Haven is distributing hot meals and groceries at its Greenmount Avenue, and is looking for support in doing so.

The organization says its mission is "providing opportunities for a higher quality of life for transgender people in Baltimore City living in survival mode.

You can double your donation's impact Tuesday at Blue Water Baltimore, with the first $6,000 donated being matched 1-1.

Blue Water Baltimore is an organization commited to defending and restoring Baltimore's waterways.