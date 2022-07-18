How the new National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline works in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Over the weekend, the United States made it easier to connect with emergency mental health services by launching a new three-digit phone number: 988.

The number replaces the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and Maryland's 211 helpline, but the old numbers will remain operational for those who need help. 988 went live last Saturday.

Similar to 911 for other emergencies, 988 gives callers a direct, fast line to support for anyone experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis. A trained call specialist will provide local resources and phone-based help for any caller.

The Maryland Department of Health announced the launch of 988 Monday.

The department explained that when someone in Maryland calls the lifeline, the call is routed based on their area code, and not their location. Anyone with a Maryland area code will be routed to one of the state's eight call centers. If someone has an out-of-state area code, their call will be routed to a call center in the corresponding state.

"988 is an easy-to-remember number and an incredibly fast way to get anyone who experiences a behavioral health crisis the help they need right away," said MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader. "In addition, in Maryland, we are integrating 988 into our existing and expanding crisis system support network."

This weekend, an eight-week-long awareness campaign was launched by the state to promote the new number with radio, digital and streaming ads.

To learn more about the 988 lifeline, visit the MDH website.