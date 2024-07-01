How much have BWI Airport parking rates increased? Here's how the revenue will be used.

BALTIMORE -- BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport visitors and travelers are now paying more to park.

The airport increased parking rates to help support improvements in parking services.

Here are the new BWI per-day parking rates:

Long Term $11 now, $8 previously

Daily Garage $16 now, $12 previously

Hourly Garage $30 now, $22 previously

A new guidance system is being installed to help drivers find available parking spots more easily, replacing the aging system from 2001, and keeping tabs on when the garage is sitting at zero percent capacity.

"Without this system, we would typically close the garage with about 15% capacity left," said Ricky Smith, BWI CEO and Executive Director. "With the parking guidance system, we can keep the facility open until we have zero capacity left."

Airport officials told WJZ the additional revenue will bring eight new electric buses in the shuttle fleet, lighting improvements along the terminal roadway, and an airport parking reservation system.

The changes to parking rates, announced in May, come amid a record-breaking summer travel period across America.

TSA agents at BWI have screened about 6,000 more people on a typical day since mid-May.

Parking rates at BWI are now similar to other major U.S. airports, according to airport officials..