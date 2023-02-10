How Baltimore Banner staff found the city's best chicken tenders

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, conducted an in-house scientific study to determine where to find the city's best chicken tenders.

The Banner conducted a blind taste test using volunteers from its newsroom staff.

They sampled different types of chicken tenders purchased from Popeye's, Raising Cane's, and Royal Farms.

The tenders were ranked on crispiness, juiciness and overall appeal.

Raising Cane's was the overall winner.

Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.