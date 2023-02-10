Watch CBS News
Local News

How Baltimore Banner staff found the city's best chicken tenders

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

The Banner conducted a chicken tenders blind taste test
The Banner conducted a chicken tenders blind taste test 02:16

BALTIMORE -- WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, conducted an in-house scientific study to determine where to find the city's best chicken tenders.

The Banner conducted a blind taste test using volunteers from its newsroom staff.

They sampled different types of chicken tenders purchased from Popeye's, Raising Cane's, and Royal Farms.

The tenders were ranked on crispiness, juiciness and overall appeal.

Raising Cane's was the overall winner.

Raising Cane's has made its Maryland debut in Towson.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 7:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.