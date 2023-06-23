Watch CBS News
Houston Rockets pick Maryland native Cam Whitmore in first round of 2023 NBA draft

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Odenton native and former Archbishop Spalding Star Cam Whitmore was selected by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2023 NBA draft.

He was the 20th pick overall. That was lower than most of the mock drafts, which had him as a top-ten pick.

Whitmore is a two-time player of the year in the Baltimore Catholic League.

He is the 8th player from the Baltimore Catholic League to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a freshman at Villanova.

He played for one season at Villanova before the draft.

First published on June 22, 2023 / 10:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

