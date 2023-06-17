Watch CBS News
Local News

Housing Authority of Baltimore City urges residents to apply for emergency funding

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Housing Authority of Baltimore City urges residents to apply for emergency funding
Housing Authority of Baltimore City urges residents to apply for emergency funding 00:29

BALTIMORE -- The Housing Authority of Baltimore City wants residents who cannot pay their rent to contact their management officer and make an attempt to resolve their outstanding payments.

The federal government has made available $3 million in Emergency Rental Assistance that Housing Authority of Baltimore City residents can take advantage of, but they can't do it on their own, HABC's President and CEO Janet Abrahams said.

"That is why we are urging them to immediately contact their management office where HABC staff are ready to submit the applications on their behalf," Abrahams said. "We are doing everything we can to help our residents maintain their housing status, but the clock is ticking."

The Emergency Rental Assistance is administered through the United Way of Central Maryland, housing officials said.

Housing officials have been informing residents about the rental assistance availability over the last year and a half. Now, there is only a week left before the ERA application deadline. 

HABC residents who want to take advantage of the opportunity need to take action quickly, according to housing officials. 

There are more than 2,000 HABC residents who have failed to pay their rent and could face court action, housing officials said.

They could greatly benefit from the Emergency Rental Assistance funds, according to housing officials. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 10:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.