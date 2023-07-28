Housing Authority of Baltimore City to reopen public housing waitlist in August

BALTIMORE -- The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will reopen the waitlist for the Low-Income Public Housing Program in August, the agency announced Friday.

From August 1-14, individuals seeking public housing can apply online at the HABC website.

HABC will randomly select 13,000 applicants to apply for a placement on the waiting list.

If less than 13,000 residents submit completed applications, the department will place all those individuals and families on the waiting list according to a computerized random sort, the HABC said.

When vacant units become available, HABC will select the applicants in their order on the waiting list.

Selection is also impacted by admission preferences and size and type of the unit needed, the department said.

The HABC said several sites around the city will also be open to the public for those who need access to a computer or internet. A list of sites and their hours can be obtained online and by calling the call center representative at 1-888-301-8292.