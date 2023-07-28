Watch CBS News
Local News

Housing Authority of Baltimore City to reopen public housing waitlist in August

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will reopen the waitlist for the Low-Income Public Housing Program in August, the agency announced Friday.

From August 1-14, individuals seeking public housing can apply online at the HABC website.  

HABC will randomly select 13,000 applicants to apply for a placement on the waiting list.  

If less than 13,000 residents submit completed applications, the department will place all those individuals and families on the waiting list according to a computerized random sort, the HABC said. 

When vacant units become available, HABC will select the applicants in their order on the waiting list.  

Selection is also impacted by admission preferences and size and type of the unit needed, the department said. 

The HABC said several sites around the city will also be open to the public for those who need access to a computer or internet.  A list of sites and their hours can be obtained online and by calling the call center representative at 1-888-301-8292.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 12:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.