Housing advocates erect tent installation at Baltimore City Hall

BALTIMORE -- Red tents began materializing on a lawn outside Baltimore City Hall at the crack of dawn Wednesday.

It's an installation by the Black Community Development Coalition to call attention to a growing homelessness challenge in Baltimore - tent encampments springing up across the city.

The coalition said it has noticed about 11 encampments across the city.

The Black Community Development Coalition set up over two dozen tents Wednesday in front of Baltimore's City Hall to draw attention to a housing accessibility issue they say is growing.

The newly-formed group is calling on the city to assist and house people who are homeless. Organizers held a press conference last week questioning where pandemic assistance funding was going.

"Where is the money?" Christina Flowers said last week. "We are looking at so much extra funding in our city coming from the federal, coming from different agencies, coming from COVID relief, and we're not seeing our most vulnerable population benefiting from (it)."

Later that day, Mayor Brandon Scott said the city is taking steps to end homelessness in Baltimore. He said the city is looking to expand a pandemic-era program that housed people in hotels, as well as more affordable housing.

Scott's office also announced last week that a second round of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding totaling roughly $6.6 million is being deployed to groups to offset homelessness.

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.