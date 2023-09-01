Hot temperatures will disrupt classes at Baltimore schools that lack air conditioning

BALTIMORE -- Just days after the school year began with excitement in Baltimore City, some students will be out of class next Tuesday and Wednesday—and maybe longer—because temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s and they have no air conditioning.

"We are going to do the right thing to keep our students safe in schools that don't have air conditioning. We really would love the weather to break," said Andre Riley who heads communications for the district.

This is the list of city schools without air conditioning:

Baltimore City College - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove - (Early release at noon)

City Springs Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 1:15 p.m.)

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

Furley Elementary School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at noon)

National Academy Foundation - (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)

The Mount Washington School - (lower building) (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)

Empowerment Academy - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)



Kindergarten and first graders will be dismissed early while grades 2 through 12 will be learning virtually.

Riley said they can pivot faster because of lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Live at home instruction via your computer. Those students will be interacting with their teachers. They'll be going through lessons, and we'll be able to deliver those," he said.

Grades 2 through 12: Students who attend schools without air conditioning will engage in synchronous virtual (live at home) learning. Schools will implement their virtual learning plans and ensure students have access to laptops.

Kindergarten through first grade: Students will attend school in person on an early release schedule. Their learning spaces will be moved to rooms with air conditioning and Baltimore City Public Schools will provide additional cooling support for those classrooms. Transportation and meals will be provided as usual.

Pre-kindergarten: Students who attend schools without air conditioning will engage in asynchronous virtual (at-home) learning. Early learning staff will be available virtually to support these young learners.

Crumbling buildings and bad HVAC systems have long been issues in Baltimore. In 2018, WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren dug into issues surrounding a lack of heat in many classrooms.

But progress has been made particularly when it comes to air conditioning.

In 2017, there were 75 schools that did not have it. Today, that number is down to 10.

"By the middle of this school year, that number will be reduced to eight," Riley said. "So, that's an incredible amount of progress. It's the progress that we promised this community."

One year ago, now-Gov. Wes Moore said in a social media post that it was "unacceptable" some city schools had to close because they did not have air conditioning.

19 schools in Baltimore are closing early in the extreme heat today because they don't have air conditioning.



This is unacceptable.



When I'm governor, we'll ensure every student receives a world-class public education in a 21st century building. And that includes AC. — Gov. Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) August 29, 2022

Baltimore City administrators are hopeful that will be a reality in the next few years—with new buildings replacing old ones.

"I don't have an end date," Riley said. "I can't tell you June 30, 2025. I cannot give you that date, but the goal is we're moving as fast as we possibly can."