Hospitality company Levy to operate concessions at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are partnering with Levy to become the team's exclusive concessionaire at M&T Bank Stadium.

With the extension of the lease and major renovations of M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens began reimagining the fan and gameday experience, including the food and beverage program.

"Levy is absolutely the right partner for the Ravens. They share our passion and commitment to delivering great food and amazing experiences for our fans," Ravens president Sashi Brown said. "Food and Beverage and Hospitality has become such a core part of our fans' gameday experience. Throughout the planning of our stadium renovations, we pushed ourselves to evolve every aspect of the fan experience and were heavily focused on our F&B program."

"As we enter a new era of experience, innovation and excitement at M&T Bank Stadium, we're confident Levy will provide fresh opportunities that deliver best-in-class service for all fans," Ravens senior vice president of stadium operations and guest experience Rich Tamayo added.