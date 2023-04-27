Horse racing to resume at Laurel Park on Saturday

BALTIMORE -- The Department of Labor confirmed to WJZ on Thursday that the Maryland Racing Commission has given its approval for racing to return to Laurel Park on Saturday.

The vote comes two days after the commission voted to suspend racing at the park's race track. But, there are still a few steps before racing officially returns.

Even before the commission reversed course, the Maryland Jockey Club said on Wednesday that training would resume, hoping that racing would be approved to return on Saturday.

When the MRC voted to suspend racing, they also authorized former Maryland Track Superintendent John Passero to analyze the race track. A favorable partial report is what prompted training to resume Thursday.

Alan Foreman, chair and CEO of the Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, said he and other stakeholders will evaluate the weather's impact before allowing racing to resume.

The forecasted rain has already canceled training for Friday.

"Representatives of the Maryland Jockey Club, Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association and the jockeys will determine the condition of the track and weather it is safe to race," Foreman said, adding Passero's final approval will also be required.

This all came about after two horses were seriously injured at Laurel Park's track last week.

A 4-year-old colt named Golden Pegasus sustained a "catastrophic injury" during the races at Laurel Park last week and tossed Jockey William Humphrey in the process.

Golden Pegasus had to be euthanized on the track, according to race notes on Equibase.

A few days later, the Maryland Jockey Club canceled its racing program at Laurel Park for Thursday due to insufficient entries.

Foreman said the last week's events haven't changed their protocol at all, saying safety for the horses and riders have always been top of mind.

"We're trained that, when you see a cluster of fatalities or injuries like this, to take a timeout and assess what might be the cause," he said. "First thing you look at are track surface conditions."

Club members said to ensure the safety of the horses and riders, the club had asked renowned industry expert Dennis Moore to test the park's racing surface.

Patrick Battuello of the non-profit Horseracing Wrongs said he's not surprised the suspension was reversed relatively quickly. Through a FOIA request, he found so far this year, 13 horses have died at Laurel Park.

He said if anyone really cared about the horses, racing would be shut down permanently.

"They come out with these assurances that no stone will be left unturned, that all safety protocols are being reexamined and the equine welfare is paramount," Battuello said. "In the end, business gets right back to usual, and the horses will continue to die guaranteed."

Laurel Park experienced a similar loss last year.

In October 2022, a three-year-old colt named Hooky Player had to be euthanized and another horse also reportedly tumbled. Two jockeys were injured, and one of them broke their collarbone.