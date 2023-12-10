Horse died, two people seriously injured in crash involving horse and buggy in St. Mary's County
A horse died and two people were seriously injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy Sunday morning in St. Mary's County.
Deputies said a minor was operating the horse and buggy with three family members just before noon when the horse reared and bucked which caused the buggy to enter Point Lookout Road where it was struck by a car.
The minor and an adult were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. An infant was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
Deputies said speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Dale Reppel at dale.reppel@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 240-496-6694.
