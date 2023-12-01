Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in West Baltimore alleyway

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found lying face down in a West Baltimore alleyway on Friday.

The man was found to be bleeding from his head behind a house in the 500 block of Gold Street around 9:35 a.m., according to authorities.

He wasn't wearing shoes or a coat, and his identification was found near his body, police said.

Medics arrived at the alleyway several minutes later and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.

The man has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. That's where he will undergo an autopsy, police said.

