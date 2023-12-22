Holiday Travel Traffic: Maryland grapples with roadway congestion ahead of Christmas

BALTIMORE -- The day before Christmas Eve is predicted to be one of the most congested days to travel on roadways through the end of this year, according to AAA.

In Maryland alone, 2.3 million people are expected to travel over a 10-day span with the large majority of them choosing to drive, the roadside assistance organization predicts.

Despite this, there will be breaks in traffic backups, Ragina Ali with AAA said.

"We're seeing that traffic has been not quite as congested at some points just because people do have this greater flexibility where in many cases, they may leave a little earlier and actually get to their holiday destination and work remotely," Ali said.

Before you get behind the wheel, experts suggest ensuring your vehicle is road-ready.

"You want to make sure that your car is in good shape," Ali said. "Make sure that your tire pressure is good, check your inflation, check your tire depth, check your battery."

Once you're ready to hit the road, law enforcement reminds drivers to watch your speed.

There will be high visibility operations underway throughout the state to watch for signs of impaired, aggressive or distracted drivers.

Motorist Tiffany Jay echoes that advice.

"Be patient. Don't have rage. The goal is to get home safe," Jay said.