Holiday safety tips to keep your loved ones safe

BALTIMORE - As the holiday season is in full swing, safety should be at the forefront of our celebrations.

One of the most critical areas to focus on is ensuring that gifts are safe and flame-resistant. When gifting toys with small parts to children, be mindful as they pose a significant choking hazard.

Home decoration is also another area where safety is essential. Candles should always be placed on sturdy surfaces, away from flammable materials, and never left unattended.

If you have a Christmas tree, ensure it is secured. Live trees should be kept well-watered, and all holiday lights should be inspected for frayed wires or broken sockets.

"...pay close attention to children, the elderly, or anyone with disabilities."

Eileen McDonald, a professor at Johns Hopkins University emphasized the importance of keeping our loved ones safe during the holidays.

"The holidays are all about family. And sometimes, we don't live with our extended family, and either we are coming into their homes, or they are coming into ours. So, I would encourage you to pay close attention to children, the elderly, or anyone with disabilities."

Alcohol consumption during the holidays can also present risks. McDonald recommends encouraging guests to arrange for designated drivers or provide transportation options.