Hogan launches $1M grant program helping manufacturers add automation, digitization

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday launched a $1 million grant program to help small and mid-size manufacturers in the state boost their automation and digitization capabilities.

Qualifying projects include computer-aided manufacturing technology, robotic or automated equipment, smart warehouse systems, data and analytics systems to study operations, and associated training costs.

The new technology is all under the umbrella of Industry 4.0, as in the "fourth Industrial Revolution."

"Manufacturing and innovation have played a critical role in our incredible economic turnaround," said Hogan. "We are excited to launch the new Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 program as another tool to help our manufacturers stay competitive in a rapidly changing environment and to revolutionize how they do business."

Money for the pilot program was set aside in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. Grants from the Maryland Department of Commerce will cover 50% of costs, with the minimum award being $15,000 and the maximum being $50,000.

"With thousands of manufacturers in Maryland, we are continuously looking for new and innovative ways to support our businesses across the state," said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. "This program has the potential to help dozens of companies modernize operations and further grow their presence in the state's advanced manufacturing sector."