Hogan & Carney wager crab cakes in Navy-Delaware matchup

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The heads of Maryland and Delaware are doing a rematch of their crab cake wager, this time over a football game. 

The Navy Midshipmen play the Delaware Blue Hens this Saturday at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, and Gov. Larry Hogan has bet Gov. John Carney the Navy will win out. 

It's the 18th meeting between the teams, but the first since 2013. The Midshipmen went 4-8 in 2021 while the Blue Hens went 5-6 last year.   

"The only thing more legendary than Maryland crab cakes is the pride and spirit of our Midshipmen," said Governor Hogan. "I want to thank Governor Carney for accepting another friendly wager, and I have no doubt that victory will be just as sweet the second time around. Go Navy!"

Kickoff for the game is slated for noon, to be preceded by a flyover at the conclusion of the National Anthem and a parachute jumper.   

September 2, 2022

