Hogan announces additional $10M in Community Safety Works grants

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced $10 million in grants for businesses and organizations to implement crime prevention efforts in their communities.

It's the second round of funding for the Community Safety Works program, part of the governor's Re-fund the Police initiative, which pledges $500 million to anti-crime efforts. Applications opened Wednesday.

The Community Safety Works grants fund cameras, lighting, increased security services, blight removal and other upgrades for business districts and main streets.

"Community Safety Works is an important component of our Re-fund The Police Initiative, providing resources to local business owners and community organizations for crime prevention efforts in neighborhoods across the state," Hogan said in a statement. "This additional $10 million in funding will help residents and other stakeholders who are actively trying to make their communities safer and more secure."

In April, 23 Baltimore business districts were awarded safety grants ranging from $66,000 to $100,000, including Hamilton - Lauraville Main Street, Inc., which plans to build a playground in a vacant lot, Hogan's office said.

Applications open at noon Wednesday. The program is administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.