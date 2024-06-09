HOCO Pride event celebrated by hundreds in Columbia

BALTIMORE -- The annual HOCO Pride event at Color Burst Park in Columbia included drag story time, vendors, games and a pet parade.

The Pride event on Sunday was catered toward families, children and pets, according to Abby Hendrix, COO of HOCO Pride.

"We want to make sure our spaces are safe for all people," Hendrix said. "Our job is to create that space for all ages."

Organizers said that nearly 1,000 attended this inclusive event.

"It's surprising the turnout and I love that the community wants to be involved," Samantha Tadelman said.

Students were recognized for participating in the HOCO Pride design contest, which was co-sponsored by the Howard County Public Schools and the library system.

"We will be awarding our K-12 participants and our winner for the year, so people will know what our logo is starting today," Hendrix said.

Kimmy Saeedi, a Howard County resident, told WJZ that events like these help ensure a brighter tomorrow.

"It's been a journey to expect who I was, but moving, I feel more liberal and able to expect my truth," Saeedi said.

Saeedi hopes more people learn to proudly walk with pride.

"It's better to live than to simply exist," Saeedi said.

This was one Howard County event leading up to the Pride Festival in October.

