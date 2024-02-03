Hobbs late jumper lifts Morgan State past South Carolina State 72-70

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kamron Hobbs' jumper with three seconds left lifted Morgan State to a 72-70 win over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Will Thomas had 28 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Bears (7-15, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Ahmarie Simpkins scored 13 points while going 6 of 10 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds. Allen Udemadu shot 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Bulldogs (7-15, 3-3) were led by Michael Teal, who posted 15 points and two steals. Mitchel Taylor added nine points for South Carolina State. In addition, Davion Everett had eight points and nine rebounds.

These two teams both play Monday. Morgan State visits North Carolina Central and South Carolina State hosts Coppin State.