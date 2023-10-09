Historical treasures await at the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Just a "long fly ball" away from Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum boasts a vast collection of Orioles artifacts and memorabilia.

Spanning from game-worn jerseys to the original document welcoming the Orioles to the American League in 1953, there's plenty of history to find inside.

"We're going to go into the Babe Ruth Museum archives. Welcome aboard," said Michael Gibbons, the Museum's Director Emeritus. Gibbons has spent years curating the archives. "All these stories, all the chronology of their history, knits the community together," he said.

A highlight from the collection is the vast array of jerseys, including those worn by notable players such as Kevin Gausman, Rafael Palmeiro, Cal Ripken Sr., Frank Robinson, Jim Palmer, and Chris Davis. "We have a Cal Ripken Coke bottle from 1995, so this is the year the streak was broken," Gibbons remarked.

One of the more unique items is an urn containing the ashes of Oriole left fielder Curt Blefary, donated by his family. As Gibbons pointed out, these are "relatively unique pieces."

Yet, the story doesn't end with jerseys and urns. The museum is home to the first-ever home run ball hit at Camden Yards by Cleveland's Paul Sorrento. In a light-hearted recollection, Gibbons shared, "The reason we have it is the fan who caught it threw it back on the field."

The museum, which operates as a treasure trove for baseball enthusiasts, is also dedicated to preserving the lesser-known details of baseball history. For instance, Gibbons presented handwritten lyrics to "Thank God I'm a Country Boy," the 7th inning stretch tradition penned on a legal pad by John Denver's fiddle player, John Summers.

But for many, the true pinnacle of the museum is located upstairs: the Commissioner's Trophy from 1983. "This is the 40th anniversary of our last World Championship, and you would hope we can bring home the gold one more time," reflected Gibbons.

Next to the Colts' Lombardi Trophy sits the 1983 Orioles World Series Trophy, a testament to the Orioles' rich history.

With the Orioles' current success, the museum's collection is bound to grow, adding to the already rich lore of baseball history.