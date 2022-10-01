Watch CBS News
Historic Hooper Island Lighthouse is sold

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A lighthouse built in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay just got a new owner.

The historic Hooper Island Lighthouse, located about four miles west of Middle Hooper Island on the Lower Eastern Shore, was put up for auction in August by the federal government.

An anonymous person bought the historic landmark for $192,000. 

The working lighthouse is maintained by the Coast Guard, which will keep control of the building even under new ownership.

The sparkplug lighthouse was built in 1902. It's situated in 18 feet of water and has a focal plane height -- how high the lamp sits above the water -- of 63 feet, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.

The structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places on December 2, 2002.

First published on September 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

