Historian honors the life of Frederick Douglass in Baltimore with walking tour

BALTIMORE — Did you know that civil rights leader Frederick Douglass spent much of his life right here in Baltimore?

Frederick Douglass (1818–1895) was an American abolitionist, social reformer, orator, writer, and statesman who advocated for the abolition of slavery and for civil rights for African Americans.

Christian Olaniran

A key figure in the abolitionist movement, he used his own experiences to speak out against the injustices of slavery and to call for its abolition. Douglass worked closely with other prominent abolitionists such as William Lloyd Garrison and Harriet Tubman.

Born into slavery in Maryland, he escaped to freedom in the North in 1838.

What's not as widely known, is Douglass's rich history right here in Baltimore City.

WJZ sat down with author and historian, John Muller from Lost History Associates to learn about the life of Douglass, after joining him for a walking tour experience that he calls, "The Lost History of Frederick Douglass in Baltimore."

John Muller

Muller, who has worked as a teacher, journalist, and librarian in the past, said the idea to conduct Frederick Douglass walking tours arose after a conversation with a co-worker.

"In 2012, I wrote a book on Frederick Douglass in Washington, DC, the line of Anacostia, and I was working at the time in the neighborhood around the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site."

John said he grew a fascination and enthusiasm for the life of Douglass through research, but began conducting walking tours by request.

"People kind of asked me, the city you know, have you developed a walking tour? Have you thought of that? And so about a year after the Frederick Douglass in DC book was published, I began giving walking tours of Frederick Douglass in the Anacostia neighborhood."

John went on to conduct tours in Fells Point after feeling uplifted from the Frederick Douglass bicentennial celebrations in Baltimore. He said that his goal is to preserve the rich and uplifting history of Douglass's life when he lived and roamed the streets of Fells Point.

"The walking tour visits the principal streets, the main streets, the historic streets of Fells Point. We walk on Bond Street, Dallas Street, Eastern Avenue. We walk down Market Street, we go over to Aliceanna street, and South Wolfe Street," Muller said. "We really get a chance to see some of the historic residential buildings, sight lines with the water and where the wharves were that Frederick Douglass would have seen with his own eyes when he was in the neighborhood 200 years ago."

While the story of the civil rights was one filled with so much strife for African Americans, the walking tour focused on the positive experiences and achievements Frederick Douglass had despite the restrictions of the time.

"You know, history has always been contested ground. You know, the teaching and discussion of history is can become politicized, Muller said." "I think that the communication of this positive history and the importance of Fells Point to Baltimore...it may help for Baltimoreans, Marylanders, to have more of an emotional investment in their community."

For Muller, the walking tour is about highlighting Douglass's story so that others can use it as a source of encouragement. "Frederick Douglass was able to use the individuals, institutions and experiences in Fells Point to springboard himself, not only to freedom, but then to become a powerful abolitionist, an orator, and to tell his life story."

The tour stops on notable locations in Fells Point that were significant to the life of Frederick Douglass, like South Wolfe Street, he is said to have frequented when he went to visit his friends and colleagues.

Douglass's company included successful Black leaders like John Locks, who was a carpenter, ship caulker, and developed a hack business after the civil war. He was a friend of Douglass, and purchased a property on South Wolfe Street.

The tour also visits South Dallas Street, formerly Old Strawberry Alley, where Douglass purchased several properties.

"Although Frederick Douglass is someone who lived and existed in the past, that it gives us hope and inspiration for the future," Muller said. "Living in Baltimore, working in Baltimore. It is our heritage that we inherit the Frederick Douglass history, and I think that we can draw from Frederick Douglass spirit, and be better stewards in our communities."