Watch CBS News
Local News

Hippodrome Theatre announces new Broadway Series lineup including hit musical & Juliet

By Miranda Villei

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - The Hippodrome Theatre announced its 2024-2025 Broadway Series lineup Friday.

The season kicks off in September with the North American tour launch of & Juliet. The musical comedy flips the script on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and comes from the writer of the television comedy Schitt's Creek. It will run from September 22 to September 28.

In November, the Hippodrome will welcome MJ the Musical, the multi-Tony Award-winning musical about the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour, then Life of Pi will round out 2024.

"The Hippodrome prides itself on bringing audiences the very best of Broadway to Baltimore," said Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome. "Coupled with our world-class house and exceptional hospitality, our loyal subscribers and patrons are guaranteed to be delighted—and they will be among the very first in the nation to experience the all-new touring productions of & Juliet and Life of Pi thanks to the Maryland Theatrical Tax Credit established in 2022."

In 2025, the Hippodrome will feature Annie, Disney's The Lion King, Shucked, Some Like it Hot, and Chicago.

Click here for a complete list of the shows and dates.

Miranda Villei
headshot-nov-2023.jpg

Miranda began her career in local news in June of 2008 as the CBS Apprentice at CBS 3 in Philadelphia. As an apprentice, she worked as a newscast writer, an assignment editor, a web producer, special projects producer, and promotions producer.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 12:23 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.