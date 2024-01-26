Hippodrome Theatre announces new Broadway Series lineup including hit musical & Juliet

BALTIMORE - The Hippodrome Theatre announced its 2024-2025 Broadway Series lineup Friday.

The season kicks off in September with the North American tour launch of & Juliet. The musical comedy flips the script on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and comes from the writer of the television comedy Schitt's Creek. It will run from September 22 to September 28.

In November, the Hippodrome will welcome MJ the Musical, the multi-Tony Award-winning musical about the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour, then Life of Pi will round out 2024.

"The Hippodrome prides itself on bringing audiences the very best of Broadway to Baltimore," said Ron Legler, president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, home of the Hippodrome. "Coupled with our world-class house and exceptional hospitality, our loyal subscribers and patrons are guaranteed to be delighted—and they will be among the very first in the nation to experience the all-new touring productions of & Juliet and Life of Pi thanks to the Maryland Theatrical Tax Credit established in 2022."

In 2025, the Hippodrome will feature Annie, Disney's The Lion King, Shucked, Some Like it Hot, and Chicago.

