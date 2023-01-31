Hippodrome announces 2023-2024 season productions

BALTIMORE — The Hippodrome is gearing up for a season of love, laughter, and joy, with the launch of several new productions for the 2023-2024 season.

Hippodrome President Ron Legler gave WJZ an inside scoop on what audiences can expect this year.

Moulin Rouge, a romance, is the most anticipated show this season. Filled with brand-new songs and lots of hits, it's expected to be the Hippodrome's most spectacular production.

The Wiz, which launched in Baltimore in 1974, is also coming back to Baltimore this season. It will be launching its pre-tour before going to Broadway.

Beetlejuice and Funny Girl will also be seen on the Hippodrome's stages this season. The latter is sure to be an exciting experience, with a favorite scene of many involving Penn Station in Baltimore.

The Hippodrome is also excited to present Clue, this season, which is based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie.

For a full list of the upcoming productions, as well as links to purchase tickets, you can visit the Hippodrome's website.