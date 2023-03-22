Watch CBS News
Early morning barricade in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood ends peacefully

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police officers dressed in tactical gear spent Tuesday morning trying to subdue a person who had barricaded themself inside of a house in Belair-Edison.

The incident took place in the 3200 block of Brendan Avenue—just blocks away from the Belair-Edison School, according to authorities.

Officers carried long rifles and brought an armored vehicle with them.

Children walked around their operation and the yellow crime scene tape that blocked off multiple blocks of Mannasota Avenue as they made their way to school.

The person who sparked the barricade situation was eventually arrested without incident and no one was injured in the process, according to authorities.

Police did not identify the person nor provide their gender.

