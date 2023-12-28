Here's how you can recycle live Christmas trees in the Baltimore area

BALTIMORE - When is the right time to take down your Christmas tree?

Well, whenever you are ready to toss out your tree, you can do so for free at multiple Baltimore-area locations.

Harford County residents have a few more options this year.

"It is my daughter's first Christmas, and we are here together, we will see what we do next year," said Jeffery Krimm.

Krimm's family just wrapped up spending Christmas with his family, and this year they're choosing to recycle their real Christmas tree.

"I figured it would go to good use, being recycled and everything," said Krimm.

"What are we going to do with it?" asked Leighton Hankins, another Harford County resident.

The Harford County Department of Public Works is making it easy this year for its residents by expanding its free Christmas tree recycling program.

"We are trying to make it more user-friendly to folks, so rather than have you bring your trees all the way to Scarboro, to one centralized facility, now we have three convenient locations," said Bob Cassilly, Harford County's Executive.

The goal is to help keep real Christmas trees out of landfills.

"It helps keep things clean," Hankins said.

Once brought to a recycling facility, the Christmas trees will be recycled into mulch, something county leaders believe will help the environment in a big way.

"It can conserve water. It can protect trees. It can be used as bedding for raised flowerbeds. We have a lot of master gardeners in Harford County that use it with their community garden programs," said Wendy Doring, the recycling coordinator for Harford County Recycling Programs.

"The trees— these old pine trees make great mulch, so grinding those up— we really kill two birds with one stone— we get rid of the old tree, and we create the mulch we can use throughout the county," added Cassilly.

If you plan to drop off your real Christmas tree, remove all decorations, lights and tinsel before dropping it off.

Christmas lights and other electronics, clothing, and more, can also be recycled for free at the Harford Waste Disposal Center.

Baltimore -area residents can check out the list below to see where they can throw away their live Christmas tree and other items:

Anne Arundel County:

Anne Arundel County Waste Management says put your natural garland, wreaths, and Christmas trees at the curb before 6 a.m. on your collection day or bring your items to any one of their Recycling Centers.

Northern Recycling Center: 100 Dover Road NE, Glen Burnie, open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Central Recycling Center: 389 Burns Crossing Road, Severn, open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southern Recycling Center: 5400 Nutwell Sudley Road, Deale, open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Natural garland, wreaths, and Christmas trees are yard waste. They are chipped into mulch, a valuable soil covering.

Please remove tree stand, tree bags, lights, metal ornament hangers, and all decorations. Cut very tall trees in half so that the tree will fit into the contractor's truck.

Natural garland, wreaths, and Christmas trees will be collected on your collection day. Yard waste is collected at the curb on your collection day all year round.

Baltimore City:

Baltimore City Department of Public Works says Curbside tree collection occurs Jan. 2 – Jan. 31.

Residents are encouraged to set trees out on regular trash collection day.

Place trees at the same location where trash is typically collected, and make sure the tree is free of ornaments and tinsel.

Baltimore County:

The collection of live Christmas trees for recycling in Baltimore County will take place over two weeks, beginning Monday, January 8, 2024.

Pickup dates vary by location and are not scheduled in advance; residents must place trees out by January 13 to ensure collection.

Christmas trees will not necessarily be collected on residents' scheduled trash or recycling day—they should be left out until collection occurs.

Residents should place trees out for pick-up at the same location where they would normally place trash and recycling for collection.

Baltimore Co. residents should do the following when placing Christmas trees out to be recycled:

Only set out live (not artificial) trees.

Set out the tree only (no lights, decorations, tinsel, bags, tree stands, etc.).

Baltimore County collectors will pick up Christmas trees in standard trash and recycling trucks and deliver them to County facilities to be chipped and later used as mulch.

Baltimore County residents who live in an apartment or condominium should follow their property manager's rules when recycling their Christmas trees.

Residents who wish to drop off Christmas trees (no lights, decorations, tinsel, bags, tree stands, etc.) themselves may go to any one of the County's three drop-off locations.

Eastern Sanitary Landfill Solid Waste Management Facility: 6259 Days Cove Road, White Marsh

Central Acceptance Facility: 201 W. Warren Road, Cockeysville

Western Acceptance Facility: 3310 Transway Road, Halethorpe

For directions to Baltimore County's drop-off centers, residents may visit the Bureau of Solid Waste Managementwebsite or call 410-887-2000.

Carroll County:

Drop off natural Christmas trees at one of the following locations to be recycled and reused. Before dropping off your tree, remove all non-organic objects, such as lights, wire, tinsel, and ornaments.

Carroll County locations:

Carroll County Resource Recovery Park (Northern Landfill and Recycling Center), 1400 Baltimore Boulevard, Westminster, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WeCare Denali, 7901 Kabik Court, Woodbine, on posted Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Proper ID is required.

Call 410-386-4550 for the landfill or 410-795-7666 for WeCare Denali during inclement weather or for operating hours.

Residents living within a municipality are encouraged to contact town and city offices for the Christmas tree pick-up schedule.

Residents living outside incorporated areas should contact their waste hauler to find out if Christmas tree pick-up is provided.

Remember that this is for live trees only and not artificial of any kind.

For more information, contact the Carroll County Resource Recovery Park (Northern Landfill and Recycling Center) at 410-386-4550.

Harford County:

Harford County Department of Public Works is offering free Christmas tree recycling for Harford residents at three locations in the county for the entire month of January.

Christmas Tree Only Recycling: 808 Philadelphia Road, Joppa - open Saturdays in January, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harford Mulch & Compost Facility: 3139 Scarboro Road, Street - open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tollgate Yard Trim Facility: 703 N. Tollgate Road Bel Air - open Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Howard County:

The 2023-2024 Merry Mulch season runs until January 20, 2024.

Residents should remember to remove all tinsel, garland, ornaments, lights, tree stands, plastic bags, etc.

Artificial trees with metal components can be recycled at Alpha Ridge Landfill's Residents' Convenience Center.

County residents can also drop trees off here:

Clarksville: Kendall Hardware at 12260 Maryland Route 108

Columbia: Cedar Lane Park at 5081 Cedar Lane

Elkridge: Rockburn Park at 5400 Landing Road

Ellicott City: Clarks Ace Hardware at 10325 Baltimore National Pike or the Old Circuit Court parking lot on Court House Drive

Highland: Schooley Mill Park at 12975 Hall Shop Road

Savage: Savage Park at 8400 Fair St.

Woodbine: Western Regional Park at 14800 Carrs Mill Road

Click this link for Howard County's brochure for drop-off locations.