Here are the winners for WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2024
BALTIMORE -- Dozens of students from across the state submitted their essays to WJZ's Black History Competition, and last week, 20 finalists read to a panel of judges and an audience of family and friends.
Now, WJZ is proud to introduce the winners of the 2024 competition.
- First Place - Chidi Onwuanibe
- Second Place - Amelie Cook
- Third Place - Charan Bala
Watch the winners speeches below.
