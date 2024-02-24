Here are the winners for WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2024

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of students from across the state submitted their essays to WJZ's Black History Competition, and last week, 20 finalists read to a panel of judges and an audience of family and friends.

Now, WJZ is proud to introduce the winners of the 2024 competition.

First Place - Chidi Onwuanibe

Second Place - Amelie Cook

Third Place - Charan Bala

Watch the winners speeches below.