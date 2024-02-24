Watch CBS News
Local News

Here are the winners for WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2024

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of students from across the state submitted their essays to WJZ's Black History Competition, and last week, 20 finalists read to a panel of judges and an audience of family and friends. 

Now, WJZ is proud to introduce the winners of the 2024 competition.  

  • First Place - Chidi Onwuanibe 
  • Second Place - Amelie Cook
  • Third Place - Charan Bala

Watch the winners speeches below. 

Here are the winners for WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2024 by WJZ on YouTube
Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 9:46 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.