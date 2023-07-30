Henrietta Lacks' family in court fighting for settlement over immortal 'HeLa cells' use

BALTIMORE - The family of Henrietta Lacks will be in court Monday morning for settlement talks with Thermo Fischer Scientific, the biotech company they're suing for using Lacks' "HeLa cells."

Lacks' cells were taken without permission while she was a patient for cervical cancer at Johns Hopkins in the 1950s and are responsible for several medical and cosmetic advancements.

Lacks' family says they have never been compensated.

The family filed a lawsuit about two years ago with the help of renowned Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump who said the case is unprecedented.

"We are proud to say no longer will Henrietta Lacks be ignored," Crump said in 2022.

The family is fighting for compensation for Lacks' immortal cells, known as "HeLa cells."

When doctors biopsied her cancer cells, they realized they doubled every 20 to 24 hours instead of dying.

Her cells have played a critical role in developing the polio vaccine, and more recently, the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thermo Fischer Scientific has argued in the past that no law prohibits them from replicating the cells and that the family should not be able to sue because too much time has passed.

Crump argues that is not true.

"Each time that there is a regeneration of, and selling for profit and commercialization of these cells, the statute of limitations starts all over again," Crump said.

Maryland lawmakers recently introduced legislation to posthumously award Henrietta Lacks with a Congressional Gold Medal for her medical contributions.