Henderson's three hits, three RBIs lift Baltimore Orioles to 6-5 win over LA Angels

Gunnar Henderson was a triple shy of the cycle, and drove in three runs, to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a series-ending 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Henderson homered, doubled, singled and was hit by a pitch while scoring three runs.

He is now batting .309 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs.

Adley Rutschman contributed two hits and an RBI for the Orioles' offense and Jorge Mateo added an RBI.

Baltimore pitcher Dean Kremer allowed two runs on three base hits in 5.1 innings while striking out 10 batters.

The Angels' potential game-tying run was thrown out trying to steal to end the game.

The Orioles (16-8) are off on Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Oakland A's at Camden Yards on Friday.